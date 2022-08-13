Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.58. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.5707546 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

