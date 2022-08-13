Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$146.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 185.58.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.5707546 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.