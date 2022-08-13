Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.9 %
Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$146.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 185.58.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
