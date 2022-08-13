BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.46. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. BRC shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 961 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRC Price Performance
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. Research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
