BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Insider Activity

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BrightView

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.