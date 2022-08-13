Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.75. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,343 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRLT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 27.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,536,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

