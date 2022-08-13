Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $21.11. Broadstone Net Lease shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 37,717 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

