Brokers Issue Forecasts for Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Achilles Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ACHL stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

