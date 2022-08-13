Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%.

FCRD stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

