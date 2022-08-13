Brokers Offer Predictions for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 74.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

