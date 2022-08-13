Brokers Offer Predictions for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

METC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 49.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

