Brokers Set Expectations for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 57.14 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.82.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.