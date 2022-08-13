BTRS Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BTRS in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for BTRS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BTRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.66.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BTRS

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.