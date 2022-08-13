Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. TheStreet upgraded Bumble from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,879,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.30 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

