Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

