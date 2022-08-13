Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Up 1.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.07. 108,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 180,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.
Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.