Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 53,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 450,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

