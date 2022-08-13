Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. 22,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 327,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 915.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.