Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 6,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 152,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter.

