Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $24.64. Cadre shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3,275 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $6,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $11,946,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

