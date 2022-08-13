Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.87. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $49.80.
Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
