Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cambium Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $553.30 million, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

