Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

