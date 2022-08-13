Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $21.68

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $23.25. Canada Goose shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 90,654 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 34.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,739 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 149.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 76,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

