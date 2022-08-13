Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of COK opened at €35.34 ($36.06) on Thursday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.87.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

