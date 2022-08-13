Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Financial Review

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Magna International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $36.24 billion 0.52 $1.51 billion $2.26 28.89 Canoo $2.55 million 452.21 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -1.97

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 2 3 6 0 2.36 Canoo 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magna International and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $76.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.96%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Magna International.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 1.90% 9.94% 4.18% Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89%

Summary

Magna International beats Canoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.