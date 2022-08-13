Capital One Financial Weighs in on EVgo, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for EVgo in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

EVGO opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.86. EVgo has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

