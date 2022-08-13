Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.60 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Capri by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

