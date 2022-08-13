Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Capri by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Capri by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

