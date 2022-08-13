Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 15342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.