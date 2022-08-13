Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

