Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after buying an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.