Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 1,200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 719,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £11.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Castillo Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.