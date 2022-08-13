Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.