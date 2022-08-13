Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

