CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.84. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
