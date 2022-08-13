CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.84. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

