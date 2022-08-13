Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) has been given a €1.80 ($1.84) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.74 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of €8.00 ($8.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.