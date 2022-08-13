Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celsion Co. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSN shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

