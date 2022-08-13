Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celsion Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSN shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
