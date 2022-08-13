Cemtrex (CETX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
CETX stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
