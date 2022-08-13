Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$10.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 249486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

