Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.63. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 401,594 shares traded.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

