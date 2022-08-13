Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.63. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 401,594 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.24.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
