Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $41.42

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $35.05. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 68,086 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,500. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

