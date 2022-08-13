Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.70

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 48253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Change Healthcare Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
