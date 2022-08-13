Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.70

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 48253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

