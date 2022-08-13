Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Chuy’s Price Performance
Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
