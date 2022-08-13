Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

