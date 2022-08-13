CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.07. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

CI Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,786 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 391,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

