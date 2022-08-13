CIBC Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.00. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.75.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.