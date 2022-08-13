Cinedigm (CIDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

