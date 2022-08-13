Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Earns Neutral Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Cineworld Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 21.33 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £292.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 16.66 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.16 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.61.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

