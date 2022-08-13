Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.50. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,339.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

