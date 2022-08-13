CIRCOR International, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CIRCOR International’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 3.6 %

CIR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $401.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CIRCOR International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,143,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

