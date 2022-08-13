Citigroup Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.23.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

