Citigroup Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.23.
Insulet Stock Performance
NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.